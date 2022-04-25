JK EPFO employees’ strike enters day 7

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: The indefinite strike and sit-in protest of J&K Employees Provident Fund Organization entered day seventh, here today.

A large number of employees under the aegis of J&K EPFO Staff Welfare Association participated in the protest and appealed the authorities to safeguard their service interest and settle their pending issues which include, release of budget/salary, conducting DPC meeting and HR issues.

The protesters said that their demands should be fulfilled in a stipulated time frame and a written agreement is to be made with the Association in this regard. They counted their demands like HR issue (merger of staff from JK EPFO to Central EPFO) as per CAC recommendations, conduction of DPC, release of budget/salary and disposal of SRO-43 cases.

They expressed concern over the delay tactics being adopted by the authorities for merger of J&K EPFO employees with Central EPFO.

It was also emphasized that the feeding accounts of the Organization have been shifted to Central EPFO since November 2019 but the budget/grades of J&K EPFO employees have not been fixed as per their counterparts in Central EPFO.

The protesting employees further said that the issue of HR, Budget/pension/salary of staff and SRO-43 cases of deceased staff has not been addressed after the lapse of more than two years. The Association appealed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J&K LG to intervene into the matter and warned the concerned authorities to continue the strike till its demands are not met.