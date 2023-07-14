Ex-Militant Arrested In J&K’s Bandipora; Booked Under PSA

Srinagar, Jul 14: A former terrorist and a member of the Hurriyat Conference was Friday arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir for alleged “continuous involvement” in anti-national activities, police said.

The police identified the person as Ameer Hamza Shah, a resident of Quilmuqam Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

“Bandipora Police booked one ex terrorist & member of APHC namely Ameer Hamza Shah R/o Quilmuqam Bandipora under PSA and lodged him in District Jail Baramulla, for his continuous involvement in anti National activities,” the Bandipora Police said on Twitter.