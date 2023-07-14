Attack On Non-Locals A Deperate Attempt To Revive Terror In Valley: Kavinder

JAMMU, July 14: Former Jammu & Kashmir deputy chief minister and BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta, on Friday said the attack by militants on the three non-locals in the Shopian district was orchestrated to unleash terror in the Valley.

He added that the attack was a desperate attempt by terrosists to revive militancy in the Union Territory.

“I have been informed that it was a targeted terror attack on non-locals in Shopian. Three people were shot at but survived. They sustained gunshot wounds in their legs and arms. It was an attempt to unleash terror at a time when the Amarnath Yatra has already drawn 1.5 lakh pilgrims,” the former deputy CM said.

He added that the attack was worrying even as it was a purely an act of frustration by the terrorists.

“The incident is worrisome. The militants keep orchestrating such attack but our security forces are doing a good job in thwarting them,” said Gupta.

The BJP leader further wished a speedy recovery to the three injured victims in the attack.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” added Gupta.