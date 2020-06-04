Everyone in India can watch Strawberry Moon eclipse on June 5-6 if sky remains clear: SWAN

SILIGURI: Strawberries are always sweet. So the Lunar eclipse also carries the name of this exotic juicy fruit. ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’ would swipe vast areas of the earth’s surface in the night of June 5-6.

India is a country to be within that footprint of this celestial phenomenon, which everyone in India can watch, provided the weather remains clear in the sky, according to Sky Watchers Association of North Bengal (SWAN) secretary Debasis Sarkar.

In India, it will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will go on till 2:34 AM (IST) on June 6 for a duration of 3 hours and 18 minutes.

The mid eclipse or deepest phase of the eclipse will take place at 12:54 am on June 6. There is no major technical reasoning behind the sweet name ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse.’

This eclipse will also be visible in most of parts Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. ” Not being a Total Lunar Eclipse, this is not going to be very spectacular,” explained Mr Sarkar, an avid sky watcher, whose accounts on Cosmology has found places in NASA reference.

The deepening shadow of Earth on the Lunar surface will not be very pronounced. Because just 57% of the disc of the Moon will pass through the fainter outer part of the circular shadow of Earth, known as Penumbra.

Usually during a Total Lunar Eclipse, complete Moon passes through Deep dark shadow of earth known as Umbra. It is the inner core part of the circular shadow.

” However, though not that spectacular, its astronomical significance cannot be ignored.” Mr Sarkar elaborated.

Sky Watchers Association of North Bengal will take an elaborate plan on the event. On one side, there will be a project to observe, record, study its technical aspects.On the other side, there will be viewing instruments installed for the students and common mass to observe it.

Senior student members will demonstrate different aspects to the visitors. Objective is to inculcate interest in Astronomy and Science among the common masses.

” But the sky does not appear to be on our side. Weather prediction is not suitable for outdoor observations,” he observed.

The year 2020 has four penumbral Lunar Eclipses. The first one was on the 10/11th January. This June one is the second to be followed by 4/5 July and 29/30 November. Only the first two are visible from India. During the last two, Moon will rise or set in India sky before or after the eclipse.

(agencies)