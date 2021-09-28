Every Party United In J&K On Restoration Of Article 370, 35-A: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Sept 28: Member Parliament and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president, Dr Farooq Abdullah Tuesday said every party in JK is united on restoration of Article 370 and 35-A is concerned and there are no differences.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a function at Nawai Subh complex in Srinagar, Dr Farooq said that every party has its own system, however, as far as Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 and 35-A is concerned, they all are united.

Referring to the BJP, he said that they want to create a division between Muslims, so that they can rule. “They have always used the policy of divide and rule and they want to follow the same, but we have to stay united as unity is the only way we can defeat these people,” he said.

He also said that every party has its own system, and they are all working under that system, but when it comes to Jammu and Kashmir, they all are united ad there are no differences.

He said that they are waiting for the court hearing regarding the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A. “We have not picked up guns neither pelting stones. We want to resolve the issued through Gandhian way and what Delhi will do that is their job,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that Mehbooba Mufti has her own way of doing this and it is her job what to do and what not.

About dismissing of ICDS helpers, he said that the LG administration has done wrong by dismissing them and snatching livelihood from them. “How will one survive if you snatch livelihood from them.

We had provided jobs to the people so that they can survive and live a normal life, but the LG administration did wrong by dismissing them. Government had promised that they will provide 50, 000 jobs, where are they? Instead of providing jobs to the people, they are dismissing them, Government should desist from this,” he said.

He also said that everyone needs to get together to find a solution to growing problems, especially the problems being faced by the youth, otherwise there will be destruction. “We need to create avenues for the youth, if we fail to do that the problems will be compounded and the drug menace that is prevalent here will create trouble for the youth and coming generation,” he said. (KNO)