Dr Jitendra launches ‘Amrit Grand Challenge’ to identify 75 Start-Up Innovations

NEW DELHI, Sept 28 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the “Amrit Grand Challenge” titled “जनCARE” to identify 75 Start-Up Innovations in Telemedicine, Digital Health, mHealth with BIG Data, AI, Block Chain and other technologies.

The Minister said, as the launch of Grand Challenge coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav launched by the Prime Minister, it is all the more imperative for Young Startups and entrepreneurs to come out with Innovative Ideas and Solutions for India’s healthcare challenges. He said, the 75 Best Chosen Startups will be an asset for India to lead the country in the next 25 years, during the celebrations of the Centenary of India’s Independence.

Addressing the BIRAC’s 10th Biotech Innovators Meet in New Delhi with a theme-“Vigyan se Vikash”, Dr Jitendra Singh pledged full support to Startups from ideation to deployment stage. He expressed satisfaction that there is a commitment from several industry, hospitals investors, incubators and other stakeholders for this Amrit Challenge, which will end by 31st December, 2021. The Minister also felt happy that this is being launched a day after the Pradhan Mantri’s Digital Health Mission was announced yesterday.

Dr Jitendra Singh directed the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to pro-actively reach out to Young Startups, rather than they approaching BIRAC for help and support. He said, an audit in this regard will be done by the end of the year. The Minister also made his stand clear that Young promising Innovations will get priority in terms of help, support and hand-holding than the established industrial hubs.He said, though there is no dearth of talented HR pool in the Country, the main challenge is to channelize it for evolving new paradigms.

Interacting with some of the top Biotech and Agri Startups and Stakeholders, DrJitendra Singh said, he firmly believe that the Startups ecosystem has the potential to tilt the balance from import-centric medical devices sector to Made in India for India and for World alternatives. He said, many of the innovations developed in the last two years in the field of diagnostic kits, healthcare and farming will have a relevance in post-COVID era.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India’s Bio-Economy is on way to achieve 150 billion dollar target to contribute effectively to Prime Minister’s vision of a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024-25.Addressing the BIRAC’s 10th Biotech Innovators Meet in New Delhi, he said, the Sunshine Biotech Sector will more than double from 70 billion dollar at present to 150 billion dollar by 2025.

The Minister said that the Innovation and Startups support has resulted in more than 600 Plus Technologies and Products at different stages of Commercialisation. He also informed that the Startups ecosystem is also poised to scale to 10,000 biotech Startups propelling the innovation and knowledge translation into products that are Made in India – for India and for the World.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, BIRAC has established 60 world class Bio-incubators in the country. Moreover, BIRAC today engages with more than 5000 Startups and young entrepreneurs, who have received financial and mentoring support from BIRAC as it has its footprints across India and at all major global biotech destinations, he added. He said, it is also heartening to see that women founders led startups have about 27% representation and is growing further.

Dr Jitendra Singh that the support from BIRAC in nurturing the talent pool, providing opportunities to Startups to Seed, Succeed and Scale is evident as thousands of them have received not only funding support but access to mentors and expertise for regulatory, go-to-market strategy development, fund raising and commercialization. The Minister said, due to this rich Startup ecosystem, we witnessed several Covid-19 diagnostic kits developed and manufactured by young Startups in a very short time that enabled our country to become Atmanirbhar for testingusing indigenized diagnostic kits and related products.

Dr.RenuSwarup, Secretary DBT & DST, and Chairperson BIRAC, Anju Bhalla, Joint Secretary DST and Managing Director BIRAC, eminent scientists, researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs, mentors and enablers of the biotech ecosystem took part in the event.