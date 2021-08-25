Evacuation of stranded people from Afghanistan

Be it evacuation of as many as 5000 Indians from Iraq in 2014 or stranded Indians in strife torn Syria, India has been among the few frontal countries managing successfully and quite timely evacuation of its citizens from troubled zones. Not only that, many citizens of other countries too have been evacuated from trouble spots by India in the highest traditions of serving the cause of humanity and promoting peace. Looking to the conditions currently prevailing in Afghanistan and people feeling increasingly insecure especially the Indians working there, as many as 400 people including 329 Indians have been brought out from that country in three different flights. Several Afghan nationals including two of its erstwhile lawmakers too have been evacuated. Entire world witnessed how scared and confused Afghan people in thousands managed to enter Kabul Airport and scrambled for being flown out of the troubled country even by running aimlessly but desperately on the runway itself, in that backdrop many Indians stranded also wanted to be taken out of the Taliban controlled country. The Government, accordingly managed to press into service the flights to evacuate Indians and ”Afghan partners” from Kabul.

Those of 146 Indians who while being evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha have been repatriated to India. Earlier, 168 people including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikh and Hindu nationals were flown from Kabul to Delhi in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Not only Indians and Afghan nationals but some Nepalese nationals too were evacuated by India from the troubled country which fell into Talibanis hands in a dramatic way. That two of the trouble torn country’s erstwhile Lawmakers too were evacuated from that country shows not only India’s commitment to respect and promote human rights protection but rejection of any means of undemocratically taking over of Governments and letting loose reign of oppression against the innocent citizens. Those of the Afghan nationals arriving in this country and breathing in an assured, peaceful and free environment is a testimony of the fact that repression, coercion and forcefully enforcing draconian measures never succeed in the long run, only traditional Indian noble ways do.

India is a country which globally wants peace, semblance and cooperation to be strengthened in the interests of the people and has been extending whatever possible help to those countries needing the same including cooperation in developmental measures and schemes. That speaks as to why we have increasingly invested to the tune of over $ 3 billion in more than 400 projects of repairing and developing Afghanistan on modern lines as Afghanistan has always been importantly crucial for this country’s strategic interests. As is evident from the heart wrenching human violations in that country after the Talibanis stormed Kabul and virtually the entire country, those Afghan nationals who arrived here quite emotional and virtually crying, perhaps, never believing they could come out of the terror infested environment, had horrifying tales to share and at the same time feeling grateful to India for having evacuated them.

Since India has been allowed to operate only two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals from there, it is likely that rest of the Indians who mostly constitute employees of a number of foreign companies which were operating in Afghanistan , and who manage to reach the Airport would be lifted there-from in the coming days. The swiftness with which the Government swung into action can be visualised by the fact that within two days of the Talibani take over, it evacuated 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul. Needless to add, had there been even the slightest change of its rigid and repressive policies, the Taliban would have assured and prevented the people from moving out of Afghanistan as a result of fear hence the embassies and their staff too which, perhaps, not being in their agenda and the scenes at the Airport of frantic people, especially many women and children, jostling for catching any flight bound for any country is symbolic of fear, panic, the dread and the fright planted in the people because of Taliban taking control of the entire country and the withdrawal of the US forces.