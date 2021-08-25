Employment Aug 25, 2021

Urgently Required

Accountant – 18,000+ (Exp.)

Computer Operator – 15,000+ (Exp.)

Diploma in Mechanical 12,000+

Sales Consultant – 15,000+ (Auto Mobile Exp.)

Driver Age 40+ 19,000+

FMCG in Marketing Boy 18,000+

Cashier – 12,000 (Exp.)

Store Incharge – 10,000+

Service Advisor – 18,000+ (Auto Mobile Exp.)

Contact: 9906300427

Shakti Nagar Opp. ITI Colg. (Ampliux)

Vacancy

Salesman Person Required

For Furnishing Showroom

Curtain Section should be

hard working & honest.

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

opp Ramada Hotel

Contact between 2 pm-4 pm

Required

Required one Pharmacist for “Maa Sharda Medicates’’ Medical Store adjoining Jaggi Darbar (Maruti Workshop) Ploura Top, Jammu.

If any is interested can contact on this Mobile No.

9149570478, 7006756891

Required Staff

1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care

Courses : GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW

2. Patient Care Taker M/F) For Home Care Experience or fresher

Shifts : Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)

Salary : 7000/- to 10000/- per month

Bharti Health Care Services

293 A Nr Dogra School,

Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8716949388, 9906017701

Required Staff

1. Receptionist (Female)

10+2

2. Office Incharge (Female)

Graduate or above

(Kashmiri and Married only)

Contact with us resume at :

293-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

7006832169

(Harsh Mahajan)

Driver Required

Required Drivers for four wheeler (Tata Ace) from Bakshi Nagar or near by local areas.

Contact No.

9419108836

7889581124

Required (Urgently)

HOME TUTOR (Female)

(Tutor should be in adjoining area) for Class 11th (Arts)

& 8th

J-3 Tange Wali Gali

Kacchi Chawni Jammu

Ph Nos. 9906149657

Required

20 Delivery boys for Jammu, Katra, Rajouri, Udhampur, Reasi, Bhaderwah. Salary 10000 plus PF ESIC and Petrol. Own 2 Wheeler and Lisence required.

7006553405

URGENTLY REQUIRED

OFFICE HELPER (PEON)

MALE/FEMALE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

BHARTIYA LOK SANGEET KALA SANSTHAN (REGD.)

197-Durga Bhawan, Opp. Peer Baba, Disco Road, Janipur, Jammu

Ph.No.: 0191-2533623, M.No:- +91-9419117933, +91-9622135313

For apply sent your’s resume on mailId:-

blskjammu78@gmail.com

Required

Sales Executive to work in Jammu Province to sell Ayurvedic Medicines & Cosmetic products. Qualification 10+2. Experienced person will be preferred.

Contact: 7006938048, 9419161626

Required

Posts Private Job

25 male/female

1 .Job profile ,Sales man, Accountant, Computer operater.Securty Guard, Delivery Boys,Telly caller, Packing Boys, Cook , Store keeper.

2. Company,Resturant,Hotels ,Malls Showroom , Office,Shop, Industry.

Appointment call 11:00 to 4:00 clock

Wednesday to Thursday

Ph. 9086193986