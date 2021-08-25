Over 58.07 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs

New Delhi, August 25: More than 58.07 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories, informed the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

“More than 58.07 crore (58,07,64,210) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, 51,48,970 doses are in the pipeline,” informed an official release by the ministry.

The ministry also informed that more than 3.62 crore (3,62,24,601) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

India reported 37,593 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours with Kerala contributing to a majority of 24,296 fresh infections. As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 648 new fatalities pushed the cumulative toll to 4,35,758.

The total caseload in the country climbed to 3,25,12,366 including 3,22,327 active cases. Active cases now account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases and is currently at 0.99 per cent. Cumulative recoveries rose to 3,17,54,281 after 34,169 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate has gone up to 97.67 per cent. (Agencies)