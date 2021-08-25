Swimming Pool at M.A.Stadium

That we could have an all weather swimming pool inside the premises of M .A. Stadium, the work on which was started in the month of February 2019, has till date remained more or less on books only which speaks about how there being sufficient provision for funds, things still do not move as desired and planned . What are the precise reasons of the project started as a languishing project at a cost of Rs.5.30 crore is still not completed and has crossed several timelines of completion.

The work on it was started late by one year even after being taken up under “Languishing Projects”, followed by disinterested approach by the technical and the engineering wing of the Sports Council, accentuated by the constraints of COVID pandemic, the project is still incomplete. Since the swimmers are deprived of the facility even from the old existing pool which is to be converted into all weather pool, the Sports Council is urged to expedite the work on it so that it is complete in all respects shortly. It may be recalled that the Sports Council authorities have not been in a position to convert the existing swimming pool into an all weather swimming pool during and even after 28 long years thus speaking of the type of working, planning and promoting sports and allied activities by the Sports Council Authorities. Like this, the swimmers are deprived of the said facilities.