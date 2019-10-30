Establishing Prosecution Cadre -separate Directorate

State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik having given approval for establishment of an independent prosecution cadre with a separate Directorate is an innovative but a needed step in Jammu and Kashmir with a view to bringing in Criminal Justice System in parity and synchronization with the Central Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973. The arrangement was going to be applicable from the end of this month when Jammu and Kashmir becomes a Union Territory.

Since the Police Force already committed to and generally busy with maintenance of law and order , full attention for ensuring quality prosecution process, at times, was getting diluted which called for creation of either a special identified group from within the existing strength or creation of a separate wing which now seems to have been taken care of . It was going to develop the prosecution cadre as an independent entity with professional autonomy and naturally separate from the Police Department . Regular Prosecution Cadre, however, shall be rendering its services to the new arrangement being the initial constituents while an IPS officer of the rank of Inspector General will be the first Director General of Prosecution. The move was ultimately going to improve upon the rate of conviction in Jammu and Kashmir as the quality of prosecution due to focussed and un-staggered attention would be comparatively more professional and austere.