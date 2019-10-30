KTKA’s new industrial policy to focus on tier-2, tier-3 cities

BENGALURU, Oct 30:Karnataka Large and Medium

Industries minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said the

state’s new industrial policy will aim at industrial growth in

Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

“Industrial development in Karnataka has become

Bengaluru-centric.

The new industrial policy will focus on taking

industrial development to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,” Shettar

told reporters here after meeting a delegation of investors

from Richen Capital Delegation from China.

Officials said the delegation has evinced interest in

investing in the state.

Shettar said the previous industrial policy for three

years is set to expire by year end and a new one is in the

offing.

“The new draft policy is ready. After discussing with

officials, we will implement it by December,” he said.

The government has mooted the formation of Regional

Development Authority with focus on industrial development in

backward taluks, according to him.

About the impact of the economic slowdown in the

country, Shettar said only a few sectors have been affected

such as automobile and real estate.

“Rest others are doing good,” he added.

On sale of 3,667 acres to the JSW Steel in Ballari

district, Shettar said a decision will be taken by the Cabinet

as he alone cannot take a call on it.

When in the opposition earlier this year, the BJP had

vehemently protested the sale of land to JSW Steel, saying

that the government was selling it at a throwaway price and

“it will not let it happen”.

The party led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who

was then the opposition leader, had staged demonstrations

against the sale putting the then Congress-JDS government on

the backfoot.

The previous government had decided to convert the

lease of 3,667 acres to JSW Steel at Ballari into sale, in

accordance with the initial agreement.

However, amid a row over the decision that drew

opposition from various quarters, also the BJP and within, the

then cabinet again discussed the issue and decided to refer it

to a cabinet sub-committee. (PTI)