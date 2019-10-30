KTKA’s new industrial policy to focus on tier-2, tier-3 cities

BENGALURU, Oct 30:Karnataka Large and Medium
Industries minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said the
state’s new industrial policy will aim at industrial growth in
Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
“Industrial development in Karnataka has become
Bengaluru-centric.
The new industrial policy will focus on taking
industrial development to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,” Shettar
told reporters here after meeting a delegation of investors
from Richen Capital Delegation from China.
Officials said the delegation has evinced interest in
investing in the state.
Shettar said the previous industrial policy for three
years is set to expire by year end and a new one is in the
offing.
“The new draft policy is ready. After discussing with
officials, we will implement it by December,” he said.
The government has mooted the formation of Regional
Development Authority with focus on industrial development in
backward taluks, according to him.
About the impact of the economic slowdown in the
country, Shettar said only a few sectors have been affected
such as automobile and real estate.
“Rest others are doing good,” he added.
On sale of 3,667 acres to the JSW Steel in Ballari
district, Shettar said a decision will be taken by the Cabinet
as he alone cannot take a call on it.
When in the opposition earlier this year, the BJP had
vehemently protested the sale of land to JSW Steel, saying
that the government was selling it at a throwaway price and
“it will not let it happen”.
The party led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who
was then the opposition leader, had staged demonstrations
against the sale putting the then Congress-JDS government on
the backfoot.
The previous government had decided to convert the
lease of 3,667 acres to JSW Steel at Ballari into sale, in
accordance with the initial agreement.
However, amid a row over the decision that drew
opposition from various quarters, also the BJP and within, the
then cabinet again discussed the issue and decided to refer it
to a cabinet sub-committee. (PTI)
Editorial
Under-utilization of Prime Minister’s Dev Package
Establishing Prosecution Cadre -separate Directorate
Salvaging Dal and Nageen lakes
Hike in ex-gratia relief for PDD employees
Illegal constructions in Gulmarg
Trauma centres to be strengthened