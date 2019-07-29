Er Rasheed’s statement against Maharaja Hari Singh widely condemned

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Condemnation poured in over the statement of Former MLA Engineer Rasheed against Maharaja Hari Singh.

The leaders of Yuva Rajput Sabha held protest near the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh near Dogra Chowk against the statement of Former MLA Er Rasheed. The protestors also burnt the effigy of Er Rasheed.

While speaking, Surinder Singh Gilli, President, YRS condemned the statement made by Former MLA Er Rasheed against Maharaja Hari Singh. He informed that YRS leaders have already lodged a written complaint against Er Rashid at Police Station Domana, Jammu for registration of FIR.

Click here to watch video

Gilli urged the Governor to take appropriate action against Er Rasheed. He demanded registration of FIR against Er Rasheed for making such statement against Maharaja Hari Singh.

Among others present were Rajbir Manhas, Daljeet Chib, Vikram Singh Chib, Sameer Khajuria, Narinder Sharma, Bittu Chib, Vivek Singh, Rajeev Singh, Amit Singh, Chatanya Slathia, Nager Singh and Pareven Singh.

Congress has flared up over controversial remarks made by Engineer Rasheed against Dogra Shashak Maharaja Hari Singh, the last king of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress workers burnt effigy and protested against Engineer Rasheed under the leadership of the Block President and PCC Member Satish Sharma at National Highway in Ganyal. Satish Sharma said that we will never tolerate humiliation of Dogra Shashak Maharaja Hari Singh. He also demanded from Governor Satya Pal Malik that strict action should be taken against those who try to spoil the atmosphere by giving such statements.

Among the demonstrators, Gautam Sharma, President of Ward 56, Omkar Singh Jamwal, 55, General Secretary of Minority Cell Baldev Singh Vajir, Sarpanch, Shamsher Singh, Panch Ravinder Singh Raju, Rajinder Singh and Congress workers were present.

JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma has strongly condemned the highly derogatory and outrageous remarks of Former MLA Engineer Rasheed against Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of the State. Taking strong exception to the derogatory utterances of Er Rasheed against Maharaja, Sharma said that such utterances deserve strongest condemnation and call for action under law for spreading hatred and enemity against communities in the State.

Infuriated over the remarks passed by the Ex MLA Er Rasheed against the last Dogra Ruler of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, Vice President Young Panthers (YP) Partap Singh Jamwal today filed a written complaint at Police Station Gandhi Nagar against the MLA. Jamwal was accompanied by Tarseem Singh District President YP, Anil Rakwal Provincial Secretary YP, Bhanu Partap Singh Goria Jammu West President, etc.

National Awami United Party (NAUP) held party workers meeting here under the leadership of Sandeep Singh National President. While addressing the party workers Sandeep Singh has condemned the statement made by Er Rasheed and demanded his immediate arrest.

A large number of National Panthers Party workers gathered near Bus Stand Ramnagar and held protest against Er Rasheed. While speaking, the leaders of NPP said that Er Rasheed is trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the State and also demanded his immediate arrest.