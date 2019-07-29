JKNPP stages protest over installation of new Toll Plazas

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 29: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) today staged a protest demonstration outside the party office here against setting up of new Toll Plazas in Samba and Kathua districts.

The protest was held under the leadership of former Minister and NPP leader, Yashpal Kundal. A large number of party workers along with local people assembled outside the party office near New Bus Stand Samba and raised slogans against the Central Government and National Highway Authority. They alleged that the National Highway Authority and Central Government are making two new toll plazas, one is in making at Lakhanpur and second is in making at Thandi Khui area of Vijaypur in district Samba. With the establishment of these two toll plazas people will face lot of trouble after they will start functioning by charging hefty amount from the private vehicles.

The protestors warned the National Highway Authority and Central Government that if the Toll Plaza decision was not revoked soon, they will be forced to come on roads and launch the agitation against the authorities.

While talking to media persons, Yash Pal Kundal said that there are already two toll plazas in Jammu, although the National Highway has not been fully constructed and the Government is charging the toll tax from the vehicles to which the Panther Party is strongly opposed to.

In an appeal to Governor, Satya Pal Malik NPP leader sought his immediate intervention in the matter.