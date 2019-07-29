BJP betrayed Jammu people for sake of power: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 29: Former minister and senior Congress leader, Mula Ram today exhorted upon the party workers to defeat the exploitative and divisive politics of BJP saying his party was the only unifying force which stands guarantee to secular fabric in the country.

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Dumi area in Raipur Domana constituency today, the former minister cautioned the workers against exploitative and divisive politics being played for electoral gains in the country and the State.

Mula Ram said the ruling dispensation at the Centre and previous regime in Jammu and Kashmir have done enough damage to the peace and development of the country and the State, “resulting in deep alienation among the people, who feel betrayed and cheated by the previous BJP Government in J&K.

“The promises made to the people during 2014 elections by BJP has fallen flat, not even a single promise was fulfilled, rather the contradiction in their approach and subsequent ‘U-turns’ from time to time pushed the State to a darkest era,” the former minister said.

DCC Rural president, Hari Singh Chib said that Congress has served the people to the best of its ability and it will continue to remain committed to the equitable development of all the three regions of the State.

“Congress is the only unifying force which stands guarantee to the secular fabric in the country, besides safety and security of the people irrespective of their colour or religion and it will continue to fight against the forces dividing people on caste, religion or regional lines,” Chib said.

The party workers pointed out that Government is planning to construct filtration plant in Dumi area on the irrigation land. They appealed to the senior Congress leaders that the upcoming filtration plant should be constructed on some non-irrigation land. They also complained about the non-availability of basic amenities like power and electricity.

PYC president, Uday Singh Chib was also present in the meeting.