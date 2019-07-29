Advisor Kumar felicitates winners of Kayakalp Award 2018-19

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar today felicitated winners of Kayakalp Awards 2018-19 during the State Felicitation Ceremony organized by National Health Mission.

On the occasion, District Hospital Udhampur was also felicitated for receiving National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification from GoI.

Financial Commissioner Health Atal Dulloo, Mission Director NHM Bhupinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Kunzes Dolma, other concerned senior officers, CMOs, Medical Superintendents attended the felicitation ceremony.

Kayakalp Awards is an initiative taken by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in 2015 to promote cleanliness and enhance the quality of public health facilities. The purpose of this initiative is to appreciate and recognize the efforts of public health institutions to create a healthy environment.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has accorded NQAS certification to DH Udhampur in recognition of the high standards of quality and performance maintained by the hospital. DH Udhampur has become the first Govt. Hospital of the state to get this prestigious certification by scoring an overall rating of 85 percent for achieving NQAS recognition.

MD NHM Bhupinder Kumar on the occasion made a brief presentation about the introduction of Kayakalp Awards and highlighted the Swachhta guidelines that MoHFW has laid down for the health facilities to participate in the programme.

District Hospital Leh won the 1st Position in DH category with cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, while as DH Reasi, DH Baramulla, DH Udhampur and DH Pulwama received Commendation Award with cash prize of Rs 3 lakh each. The Awards were received by concerned CMOs along with other field staff.

In another category of Community Health Centres (CHCs), Drass, Sopore, Sankoot, Disket managed to get Commendation Award along with cash prize of Rs 2 lakh each and CHC Pattan (Baramulla) and CHC Khalsti (Leh) won 2nd and 1st Position and received Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh respectively.

Under UPHC category, Lalbazar, Hazratbal and Sangam won Commendation Award with Rs 50 thousand each and UPHC Nishat won 1st Position with cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Similarly, some PHCs of Anantnag, Pulwama, Baramulla, Leh, Kargil, Shopian and Samba also participated in the programme and won 1st position among other PHCs of their respective district with cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and some won Commendation Awards with prize of 50 thousand each.

Advisor Kumar also felicitated Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Dr Piyush Singla, CMO Udhampur and MS DH Udhampur for getting NQAS Certification for DH Udhampur from MoHFW. The hospital under NQAS certification will receive a grant of Rs 20 lakh at Rs 10000 per bed under this programme and the certification will be valid for a period of three years.

The gathering was informed that Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu has become State Certified under NQAS and National Assessors have already conducted the assessment, DH Baramulla is also State Certified NQAS and DH Leh is under the process of State Assessment.

The Advisor appreciated the efforts of National Health Mission and its activities in the state to provide improved, better and quality health services to the people especially in the rural areas of the state. He asked NHM authorities to work with same positive approach and make coordinated efforts with the state Health department.