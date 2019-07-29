Nominated Councillors from Leh, Kargil call on Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: A delegation of nominated Councillors of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil led by MLC Vikram Randhawa, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation requested Governor to restore voting rights of nominated Councillors; reservation of one post of the Executive Councillor for females and demanded a Degree College for Chiktan Block in Kargil district.

Governor assured the delegation due consideration of its demands.