Epson launches EcoTank Printer marketing campaign

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Epson today announced to launch its latest campaign for EcoTank Printers featuring their brand ambassador, Rashmika Mandanna.

The new campaign is focused on the core promise of hassle-free colour printing at a very low cost.

With new punchline ‘Totally Printabulous’, Epson is hoping to strike a chord with a diverse set of audiences. Epson is actively trying to promote the concept of low cost, worry free colour printing, with prints from its EcoTank printers starting from just 9 paise black and 33 paise colour.

This includes students who use printers to create vibrant school projects, corporates who use printers for must-have office documents and photocopy shops who use printers for day-to-day job work.

Launching the new campaign, Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager-IJP, Epson India said, “Epson are the pioneers of Inktank printing technology. We introduced the technology in 2011 and since then we have sold over 95.31 million EcoTank printers around the world and over 7 million EcoTank printers in India.”

“EcoTank has been India’s best selling InkTank printer since its launch, 13 years ago. The aim is to communicate that printing, especially in colour, can be impactful, hassle-free, low cost and fun. It doesn’t matter whether you use it for Home, Office, or Commercial printing, Epson’s EcoTank printers are perfect for everyone,” he added.