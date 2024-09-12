New Alcazar launched at Devika Hyundai

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 11: The new version of Hyundai Alcazar was today launched at Devika Hyundai, in a function held here today.

Starting at Rs 14.99 lakhs, Alcazar sets a new benchmark in comfort, luxury and versatility.

The vehicle was launched by the Hyundai officials including Puneet Mehta (ASM), Saket Paliwal (TSM), and Vinay Gupta (DGM) J&K Bank.

The Hyundai Alcazar impresses with its bold new front grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, and quad-beam LED headlamps. Its sporty and dynamic design is further enhanced by R18 diamond-cut alloy wheels, sleek black wheel arch cladding, and bridge-type roof rails.

The rear of the vehicle features signature connected LED tail lamps, a redesigned tailgate, and an updated rear bumper, ensuring a striking presence on the road.

Designed with both style and practicality in mind, the Alcazar is available in both 6 and 7-seater configurations. It boasts spacious, premium interiors coupled with flexible seating arrangements.

The SUV is equipped with state-of-the-art technology for superior connectivity and entertainment, alongside over 70 advanced safety features to provide unparalleled peace of mind for all passengers.

The HMIL dignitaries emphasized that the bold new Alcazar is set to redefine expectations in the SUV segment with its combination of luxury, versatility and advanced technology, marking a new era of driving excellence.

Among others who graced the event included Managing Director Abhimaniue Gupta, Jt. Managing Director Karanpal Singh Sahni, Chairman Jitpal Singh Sahni, Jt. Chairman Arvind Gupta, General Manager Anuj Sharma and the General Management of Devika Hyundai.