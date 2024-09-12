KC Hyundai launches new Hyundai Alcazar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 11: The bold new Hyundai Alcazar was today launched at KC Hyundai.

The vehicle was launched by Siddhant Chowdhary, MD KC Hyundai along with Akshay Jamwal, TSM-Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Sohail Khan-CEO KC Hyundai.

Speaking at the launch, Akshay Jamwal said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are committed to enhancing customer experience through our diverse and versatile products. We remain dedicated to listening to the changing customer needs while continuously evolving to exceed their expectations. The bold new Hyundai Alcazar is a testament to this commitment. We are excited to launch the Intelligent, Versatile and Intense SUV that will further elevate grandness, comfort & convenience. This SUV is protected as it is Hyundai Motor’s intellectual property under relevant laws and regulations of SUV segment. We are confident that the SUV will offer unique value propositions to our customers.”

Sohail Khan, COO KC Hyundai said, “The bold New Hyundai is committed to providing customers with exceptional mobility experiences. The new Hyundai Alcazar developed on Hyundai’s Global Design identity of Sensuous Sportiness is all set to command the Indian roads.”

Among others who attended the launch ceremony included Sheikh Ruhail, Shabeer Ahmad Barati and Asif Rashid.