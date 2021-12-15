EPF Comm holds awareness programme at Chenani, visits Salal Power Station

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Dec 15: An awareness programme was conducted by Rizwan Uddin, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I at Chenani, near here regarding Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 and E-nomination. Representative of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and their contractors participated in the programme.

Rizwan Uddin, laid special emphasis on E – Nomination during awareness programme. To ensure social security of the family members of its subscribers, EPFO gives Provident Fund (PF) nomination facility to all EPFO members. Now, an EPFO member can submit EPF, EPS nomination digitally by logging in at the EPFO website — epfindia.gov.in.

However, an EPF account holder must remember that he or she can change their EPF or PF account nominee by filing new PF nomination.

PF Commissioner addressed the questions raised by the employers relating to the P F Schemes and e – nomination. Employer of M/s Seema Choudhary was directed to remit PF dues in respect of all eligible employees and complete e- nomination. Employer of M/s Gammon Engineers and Contractors Private Limited also participated in the programme and was directed to remit PF dues in respect of all eligible employees.

Representative of M/S Elsamex Maintenance Services Ltd and their contractors namely M/S Prompt and M/S Rajesh Kumar also participated in the programme. M/S Elsamex Maintenance Services Ltd has already done 60% e- nomination of employees and assured that 100% will be done soon. After checking compliance status of M/S Prompt and M/S Rajesh Kumar, were advised to complete e- nomination on top priority.

Later Regional Provident Fund Commissioner interacted with the contract workers of the Salal Power Station and made them aware about the various programs of EPFO. On this occasion, Head of Salal Power Station N. Ram welcomed him and informed him about the various contractual works going on in the Power Station and also appreciated this public awareness program being undertaken by EPFO.