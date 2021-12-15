Apni Party emerges as hope in atmosphere of hopelessness: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 15: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today said that Apni Party has emerged as a hope among the people of J&K amid rise in the feeling of hopelessness.

Click here to watch video

While addressing a public meeting at Krishan Chander Park, Altaf Buhkari said, “There was hopelessness among the people following August 5, 2019 and thereafter, we have emerged as a hope among the masses which has been accepted by the people in J&K.”

He said the acceptance of the policies and developmental agenda of the Party has attracted the people because the Party was able to give them protection of land and jobs in an atmosphere where the traditional political parties again resorted to rhetoric of regional political divide whereas we worked for unity, equality, development, and employment.

Expressing his concern over the plight of the people due to underdevelopment, unemployment, poor health infrastructure in Poonch, he said that the assembly elections are a must in J&K. He said that if his party comes to power, they will conduct a recruitment process fast track to fill up all vacant posts in J&K Government, and will provide benefits of pension schemes to all economically weaker sections in J&K under Social Welfare up to Rs 5000.

“We will provide additional refill of 4 cooking gas cylinders to the entitled beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwal Yojnana, 500 units of free of cost electricity in Jammu in Summer and 300 units of free electricity in Kashmir while in winter, Kashmir will get 500 units of free of cost electricity and Jammu will get 300 units,” said Bukhari.

Senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir, district president Poonch and Ex-MLA Shah Mohammed Tantray, State general secretary Syed Asgar Ali, Provincial president, Jammu Manjit Singh and State vice president, Youth Wing, Raqeeq Ahmed Khan also spoke on the occasion.