Eoin Morgan, Bairstow and Root power England to 397/6

MANCHESTER: Riding on Eoin Morgan (148 runs off 70 balls) Jonny Bairstow (90 runs off 98 balls) and Joe Root (88 runs off 81 balls), England posted a mammoth total of 397 runs in the 24th World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Old Trafford here on Tuesday.

After opting bat first against Afghanistan, the hosts, suffered an early loss, when the opener James Vince walked to the pavilion after scoring 26 runs off 30 balls leaving England on 44/1 in 9.3 over.

Despite an early loss, England stayed strong and managed to stitch a 120-runs-partnership for the second wicket. (AGENCIES)