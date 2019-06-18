Srinagar :At least seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.
The militants lobbed the grenade towards the police station, but it exploded on the roadside, causing injuries to seven passers-by, the officials said.
The security forces have cordoned off the area to look for the attackers and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officials added.
7 civilians injured in grenade attack near police station
Srinagar :At least seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.
Editorial
J&K Bank, now under RTI and CVC guidelines
Act toughest with drugs and carriers of drugs
Drug de-addiction policy sans implementation
Replenish anti rabies vaccines at hospitals
Welfare measures for minorities
Why delay in prosecuting the corrupt officers ?