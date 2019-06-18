Rafting boat capsizes in Pahalgam, 2 Tourists killed, 3 critical

SRINAGAR. Rafting boat capsizes at tourist resort Pahalgam Anantnag in South Kashmir.

Reports Reaching said that a Rafting boat capsizes in Lider River. 4 persons was rescued by Pahalgam Police and locals.

Sources said that two have died while three others injured. Condition of Two injured is stated to be critical.

Meanwhile massive rescue operation is going on with the help of J&K police & Locals.