Ensuring peace in a volatile world

Sir,

In light of the article “Preparing for War to Preserve Peace” (Sept 9, 2024), it is clear that India’s strategic landscape demands an updated approach to national security. Defence preparedness, as highlighted by the Defence Minister, is paramount to ensuring peace amidst evolving global threats. While India has long championed dialogue, the increasing complexities of modern warfare – from cyber attacks to AI-driven combat – require more than just diplomatic efforts.

India’s position near volatile regions like the LAC with China and Pakistan underscores the need for a proactive defence strategy. We must not only focus on military modernisation but also enhance space and cyber capabilities to counter emerging threats. In a world where technological advancements define conflict, India must prepare with strength and foresight. Only then can we ensure lasting peace and safeguard our sovereignty.

Veena Raina

Udhampur