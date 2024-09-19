A milestone in pension reforms

Sir,

The upcoming Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS) set to launch in January 2025 is a commendable step towards revolutionizing pension disbursement in India.

As highlighted by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, this initiative will provide much-needed relief to 78 lakh pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) by allowing seamless pension withdrawals from any bank or branch.

The removal of the tedious process of transferring Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) will especially benefit retirees who relocate post-retirement.

By embracing a tech-enabled system, CPPS promises transparency, cost savings, and reduced bureaucratic hurdles.

This reform is a positive step towards ensuring dignity and convenience for senior citizens. Modernization of pension disbursement will not only streamline operations but also restore confidence in the system. It is a much-needed change for the benefit of India’s pensioners.

Sukhvinder Singh

Rajouri