Dengue outbreak

Sir,

The alarming rise in dengue cases in Jammu and Kashmir, as highlighted in the paper, underscores the need for immediate action.

While the Health Department and Municipal Corporation’s fogging efforts are commendable, they are reactive rather than proactive. The persistent issue of stagnant water, worsened by ongoing Smart City Projects, continues to create breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

There is a dire need for better coordination between the Health Services and Municipal authorities, along with stricter punitive measures against those responsible for leaving open pits. Additionally, fogging must be done routinely, not just in response to outbreaks.

Public awareness campaigns must also be strengthened to encourage community participation in eliminating breeding sites. Only a sustained and coordinated effort can prevent dengue from becoming an annual public health crisis.

Pushpa Devi

Akhnoor