Dr Jitendra Singh Accuses NC-Congress Of ‘Dubious Nexus’ With Separatists In Kashmir

JAMMU, Sept 19: On Pakistan Defence Minister reportedly backing Congress-NC alliance’s stand on Article 370, Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, “BJP has always said that there is a dubious nexus between militancy, terrorism, separatists and the so-called mainstream parties of the Kashmir valley and also the Congress party which practices separatism in the garb of so-called mainstream democracy.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

This did not begin today, even in the ’60s-’70s NC leaders used to go to Pakistan and meet Amanullah Khan and they used to sit there and hatch plans for so-called freedom. In the 1987 elections, and the deterioration in the situation after that, NC leaders told their cadres to go to Islamabad and get arms training.

For 30 years, this anarchy continued. It is not a simple coincidence that whenever election dates were decided for Kashmir valley, there used to be 8-10% voter turnout. There used to be a call for shutdown from Pakistan, shops used to shut in Srinagar. Polls were boycotted from Pakistan and with 8-10% voter turnout, dynasty was promoted generation after generation. Now, for the first time, there is a resurgence of democratic aspirations in Kashmir Valley.

There is enthusiasm among voters and candidates. You can see the results. This is not only discouraging these parties but their intentions are also nearing end. That is why, Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and says not only for India but also criticises PM Modi and his government – that is never done from foreign land…You will find that there is a vested interest that doesn’t want the situation to be normal in J&K…”