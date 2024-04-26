Ensuring National Security

Sir,

I am writing to underscore the significance of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande’s recent remarks regarding the necessity of military strength and capabilities in preventing wars.

In today’s rapidly evolving geo-strategic landscape, his assertion resonates deeply. Gen Pande’s acknowledgment of the unprecedented changes in global dynamics emphasizes the imperative for nations to prioritize their military preparedness. Recent events have starkly demonstrated that national interests cannot be safeguarded through complacency; instead, they require robust defence capabilities. I commend Gen Pande’s call for maintaining a proactive stance towards national security. It is essential for India to continue investing in its defence infrastructure to deter potential threats and uphold sovereignty.

Sameer Sharma

Jammu