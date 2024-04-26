Participation of women in policy making

Sir,

President Droupadi Murmu’s recent remarks on the significant rise in women’s participation across various sectors, especially in policy making and healthcare deserve appreciation.

Her acknowledgment of this positive social change is both timely and commendable.

As highlighted in her address at the fourth convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh, the increasing presence of women in critical areas like policy formulation and tertiary healthcare not only reflects progress but also signifies a shift towards inclusivity and diversity in decision-making processes. This trend not only empowers women but also contributes to the enrichment of our societal fabric.

I believe it is essential to continue nurturing this momentum by fostering an environment that promotes equal opportunities and supports the aspirations of women in all spheres of life. Let us celebrate and encourage this transformative change that is shaping a more equitable and vibrant society.

Vipul Dogra

Udhampur