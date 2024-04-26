Combating forest encroachments

Sir,

The recent disclosure of over 19,722 hectares still under encroachment is deeply concerning and demands immediate action. While the intervention of the NGT is commendable, the response from authorities, particularly the PCCF of J&K, has been inadequate, marred by delays and incompleteness.

Efforts by the Administrative Department to rectify this situation are appreciated, but proactive measures are urgently needed. The ongoing demarcation of forest areas presents a crucial opportunity to reclaim and protect our vital ecological reserves.

Time is of the essence. Failure to act swiftly not only jeopardizes biodiversity but also compromises the well-being of present and future generations.

Mohinder Negi

Jammu