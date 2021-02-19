Ensure benefits of Govt schemes reach all: Raina to DDC members

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: BJP president Jammu & Kashmir, Ravinder Raina asked DDC members to ensure benefits of Central Government funded schemes to all the sections of society.

Ravinder Raina was addressing a meeting of party senior leaders including DDC members at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here today.

Party vice-president and former Minister, Shakti Parihar, general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta and former Minister, Sham Choudhary and other leaders were on the dais.

While addressing the meeting Ravinder Raina focused on the dire need of ensuring that all the Central Government sponsored public welfare schemes and their benefits should reach all the sections of society. He said that this responsibility lies on the shoulders of BJP leaders in every region of Jammu and Kashmir. He made a point that often the general masses are left unaware of the policies and schemes specifically meant for them and as such failing the intended purpose because of no fault of theirs.

He said that on several moments the timely deliverance of services and the benefits under these schemes can prove to be life-saving for the persons.

Ravinder Raina lauded the perseverance and the commitment shown by the BJP workers when needed in the service to the society and the nation. The character and the commitment are the virtues upon which the whole organization of BJP is built upon which can be seen right from the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to the booth level worker of the party. Now, after the success of the whole process of DDC elections, it is the time to deliver and as a BJP worker, we need to set an example that how the development works should be done with the vision of future in mind, Raina added.

Vibodh Gupta appreciated the extensive work done by the party workers during recently held DDC elections and asked the party cadre to further their efforts in strengthening the party at the grass-root level. He said that the strong organizational network will surely ensure that the party policies and the public welfare schemes reach to the neediest person standing last in the last row in society.