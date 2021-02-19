BJP failed to check fast rise in unemployment: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Expressing serious concern over the increasing frustration among youth in Jammu & Kashmir, senior National Conference leader and former Minister, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today alleged that the ruling BJP has failed to check rise in unemployment.

While addressing a public meeting at Sangrampur in Marh, the NC leader said that frustration and disappointment have housed the hearts and minds of the common youth, which can lead to further alienation and is not in the national interest.

“J&K being the most sensitive border region of the country, Govt should take effective measures to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth of Jammu & Kashmir,” he stressed.

Sadhotra further alleged that youth is being pushed to wall and sense of insecurity and bleak future has gathered among youth. “BJP Govt is misleading youth by giving hollow slogans. BJP had promised to provide two crore employment to youth every year but utterly failed and it proved to be a big joke with the youth of the country and a big Jumla,” he said.

“First Govt announced 50000 jobs to youth of J&K but it also proved big joke. Now Govt have again coined a new hollow slogan, 80 percent youth to be given employment. In absence of comprehensive employment policy this 80 percent employment in 5 years is again going to prove false hope,” said the NC leader and suggested the Government to take the issue with utmost seriousness by issuing a comprehensive employment policy so that youth being the future of the country and back bone get sense of security.

Sadhotra claimed that the youth was pinning hopes on National Conference as NC has always tackled unemployment problem during its Government time to time seriously and it was a core issue for the NC Govt. “Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah Govts had made on spot recruitment in police keeping in view seriousness of the unemployment problem and irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region, youth got jobs,” he added.

Sadhotra demanded a comprehensive employment policy for Jammu & Kashmir and on spot recruitment in police block wise.

Others who spoke on the occasion, included Ghar Singh (Corporator), Rakesh Sharma, Romeshwar Sharma, Bhushan Sharma, Ditta Bhagat, Ajay Sharma, Vinay Gupta, Romesh Gill, Anil Singh Chib and Raj Maish.