JCCI flays Govt for imposing Property Tax, seeks roll back

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) today strongly flayed the Government decision to impose Property Tax in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded for reconsideration of the decision.

Addressing a press conference here today, Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Arun Gupta said, the employment and business of people of this erstwhile State is badly affected by post August 5, 2019 events, especially due to prolonged shut downs and restrictions imposed by the Government. He said no major economic activity has taken place after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35- A. The State which is flooded with the unemployed youths and have limited resources and opportunities for economic activities has been burdened with one more tax to plunge into the deep economic crisis.

He said after the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the businesses are shut and people are left jobless. Many States are considering to come to the rescue of people by exempting and reducing the existing taxes already in force. But contrary to this fact, the Government of J&K is imposing tax after tax to further weaken the people economically. The time when people are struggling to meet both ends needs, imposition of Property Tax is grave injustice and illogical.

The Chamber president reiterated that the time is not opportune to impose such taxes in J&K which is economically, geographically and politically sensitive. The people are looking forward for a relief and tax holiday for business and trade at this time of distress but initiation of such decisions will further aggravate the already worsen economy of J&K.

Gupta added that the continuance of barrier at Lakhanpur gateway has added to the vows of general public and passengers coming from the different places of India. People and vehicles are made to stand in long queues for hours to get the clearance. Such practice should be immediately stopped to allow free passage to passengers and vehicles to and fro the UT. It is unfortunate that despite protests by many people at Lakhanpur and appeal by dozens of organisations of J&K, the LG Administration has remained unmoved, JCCI president regretted.

The other office bearers present on the occasion included, Anil Gupta – senior vice president, Gaurav Gupta- secretary general, Rajesh Gupta- secretary and Rajesh Gupta-II treasurer.