Engineers to observe strike on Aug 6,7

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Graduate engineers from various departments including PWD (R&B), PHE, PDD, Mechanical, REW etc have resolved to go on two days’ strike on August 6 and 7 across the State.

In a meeting of the Joint Action Committee of the Graduate Engineers of all cadre (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical) held here today the JAC members unanimously decided to go for two days’ strike in support of their long pending demands.

In continuation to the State wide protest demonstrations held by Graduate Engineers from all wings on July 16, 2019, a series of meetings were held by the State Joint Action Committee of All Jammu and Kashmir Graduate Engineers Associations at various district headquarters to take stock of the ground reality of redressal of our burning demands and action taken by the State Administration in this regard till date.

After taking into consideration all the developments in the matter and in consultation with Kashmir counterparts, State Joint Action Committee has now called for a two- days pen-down strike on August 6 and 7, 2019 in support of the demands as the State Govt has not shown any seriousness in resolving the long pending issues of state engineers with regard to issuance of SRO for assured career progression/ running grades, regularization/ confirmation of services of engineers at all levels, review of engineering cadre of all the three wings, removal of pay anomaly of Junior Engineers, filling up all vacant posts by way of promotions in parent department and allied engineering departments, enhancement of fixed travelling allowance in favour of field engineers who are not entitled to Govt vehicle.

All the engineers will observe complete pen down strike on both the days. However, on August 7, all the engineers shall assemble in the office of their respective Head of the Departments during 2nd half to convey their strong resentment against step motherly treatment of Government for engineers.

The JAC has further claimed that it will not refrain from taking even harsh steps like hunger strike, protest march to Secretariat, Raj Bhawan etc if their demands are not met soon. JAC further asked engineers to be ready for long battle against discrimination with them for which calendar of protest will also be issued shortly.

The meetings were held under the chairmanship of Gandeep Pargal and Farooq Ahmed Ganaie.