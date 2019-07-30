City of Temples wear dirty look as garbage not lifted by striking Safai Karamcharis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The City of Temples has wore dirty look as the striking Safai Karamcharis remained off the work and did not lift garbage even on 2nd day of their strike.

The Municipal employees under the banner of Civic Safai Karamchari Union (CSKU) and Drivers and Cleaners Union (DCU) resumed their strike yesterday morning after the authorities failed to fulfill their demands despite given notice of the strike in advance.

The strike has led to the neglect of cleanliness in the entire city. As a result, garbage has not been cleared or processed from the streets of the city. The entire city turned into heaps of garbage with garbage littered on the roads and streets which caused great inconvenience to pedestrians.

Expressing concern over accumulated garbage on roads and streets in the city, Vikas Mahajan, a resident of Kacchi Chawani said the unhygienic atmosphere in the city would cause several health hazards and the city could turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which could spread dengue.

Vishal Kumar, a shopkeeper of Purani Mandi said that due to the ongoing strike of the Safai Karamcharies business has taken a hit in the city. “The garbage is lying scattered and unattended on the roadsides and in the streets of various localities, and is emitting foul smell. I could not open my shop since yesterday as there is a big heap of garbage in front of my shop,” he said.

Rinku Gill, president of Civic Safai Karamchari Union, said that they had a meeting with JMC Commissioner today but like always, he only gave assurances. He said with such hollow assurances, they are befooling us for last many years but these tactics will not work now. “We want positive steps not hollow assurances,” he added.

He said they have been struggling for their demands like re-organization of the JMC, regularization of 33 contractual drivers, 200 Safai Karamcharis, Computer Operators and Technical Assistants/Surveyors working in the Corporation and filling vacant post of Safai Karamcharis, for last many years but JMC authorities paid no heed to their demands forcing them to go on strike.

“Our other demands are sanctioning of leave to daily wager employees, curb on hiring vehicles from outside and sanctioning of weekly/gazetted holidays to Safai Karamcharis, conducting DPC of all cadre employees, scrapping of outsourcing of wards, NGO system and appointment of daily wager Safai Karamcharis, sanctioning of new Municipal Colony for Safai Karamcharis, etc,” he added.