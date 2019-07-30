Dr HS Paul conferred with ‘Emerging Leadership Award’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The recently held National Institute of Engineering and Research’s Hall of Fame Awards-2019 (4th Edition) recognized excellence and felicitated remarkable business, professional leaders, entrepreneurs and individuals belonging to different sectors.

The award ceremony was organized by AKVK Media at the Embassy of Russian Federation, New Delhi.

On this occasion, Dr HS Paul, Delhi Bureau Chief of Daily Excelsior of Jammu and former President of Delhi Advertising Club was conferred with the “Emerging Leadership Award”.

Dr Paul was born in Punjab in 1956, Doctorate in “Advertising Management” from Victoria Global University, USA. He is a Diploma holder in Journalism, Advertising and Marketing, Bachelor of Commerce from Delhi University. Since 1989, he is working as a Regional Head Space Marketing (North India) and Delhi Bureau Chief for Daily Excelsior–the largest circulated English Daily of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Paul has been honoured by many schools, Universities, Professional, Religious and Social Organizations for his extra ordinary contributions in their respective fields. Presently, he is a President of Space Scope International, CEO of Paul Media Services, Vice Chairman of PRSI (DC), Member of Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia, Advertising Standards Council of India, Mumbai, Delhi Management Association and Chelmsford Club of India.

Expressing his views on the felicitation Dr HS Paul said, “It is an honour for me to receive the Emerging Leadership Award and hoping to work towards mentoring the youth especially from smaller cities to help them emerge as better leaders of tomorrow in their respective fields.”

According to Prof (Dr) Abhiram Kulshrestha, Director General, NIER, “It is a pleasure for us to confer the Emerging Leadership Award to Dr HS Paul who is greatly known for his contributions to the Media and Advertising Industry. I wish him more success in the future.”

The awards ceremony saw performances by Leslie Lewis–Bollywood Singer and Composer, Sandiip Soparrkar–Bollywood Choreographer and was graced by Devaswaroopanand (Ujjwal Bharat Abhiyaan) Aacharya Shailesh Tiwari–Internationally renowned astrologer and Prof (Dr) Abhiram Kulshrestha, Director General, National Institute of Engineering and Research, alongwith hundreds of people from different walks of life. Besides, a play “Dastak” was also performed by a group of more than 50 youth before the award ceremony start.