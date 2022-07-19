Two GoAir flights diverted over engine issues, DGCA grounds both aircraft

MUMBAI: Two GoAir aircraft, one operating a flight from Mumbai to Leh and another from Srinagar to Delhi, faced engine problems mid-air on Tuesday forcing pilots to divert the flights and land at the nearest airport. With the rising instance of flights being diverted due to engineering problems, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has clamped down on GoAir.

“We have initiated an investigation. Both these aircraft have been grounded and shall not operate till we clear them,” said Arun Kumar, director general, civil aviation. A statement from Go Air is awaited.

In the first instance, the aircraft (VT-WGA) operating GoAir flight G8-386 departed Mumbai at 3.11 am and was scheduled to land in Leh at 6.10 am. Over an hour and half later the flight diverted from its route and circled over Rohtak for about 15 minutes before the pilots diverted to Delhi. The ‘engine interface unit’ of the right hand engine indicated a problem, said an official.

In the second instance, aircraft (VT-WJG) operating flight G8-6202 departed Srinagar for Delhi at 11.30 am, only to have an air turn back and land 20 minutes later. “The exhaust gas temperature of the right hand side engine showed an overlimit,” said an official.

On Monday, the DGCA in an order to airlines had highlighted three factors for the recent spate of diversions and air turn backs due to technical issues. Following spot checks, the regulator found instances of faulty diagnosis of technical problems, aircraft being released as fit or air-worthy for flight by lower category staff and an increasing trend towards operating flights with certain non-critical equipment inserviceable. The DGCA has set a July 28 deadline for airlines to handle these shortcomings. Post the said deadline, only aircraft maintenance engineers with a certain license shall be permitted to release aircraft for flights, the regulator said. (Agencies)