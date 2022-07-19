E-Unnat web portal fulfills dream of J&K citizens of responsive Governance

SRINAGAR, JULY 18: J&K Government is empowering the citizens of J&K particularly youngsters to avail government services at the click of a button on e-portal; accessed by logging into eunnat.jk.gov.in.

It is a dream come true for the youngsters who always aspired for using the power of technology to access and avail services provided by different departments of the UT to become a partner in the governance of UT.

Being tech savvy they always envisioned of the system that is in consonance with their wishes and aspirations. They wanted to use the gadgets in their hands to reach where they had to spend days wandering in the corridors of government offices.

It was a change they had envisioned. It was only a bleak, far off idea they used to crave for. It was their desire. A hope to realize their innate potential. An easy opportunity to fill colours in their dreams. That also without having to tire themselves in the labyrinthine alleys of offices and departments.

Then a system took shape that truly sensed the needs and aspirations of these youngsters. It foresaw what these youngsters were harboring for years. Those at helm took it upon themselves to materialize what was immaterial for all these years. They started working on all these deliverable and dedicating the same to public one by one. This new dispensation embarked on the path of less government more governance.

It is in this pursuit the LG, Manoj Sinha’s able administration powered by an efficient team of officers led by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta worked day in and day out to bring paperless and corruption free administration at the doorsteps of people.

The recent launching of unified, single digital platform called e-Unnat for availing much of the significant government services is an instance favoring the same.

From this single interface a one-time registration gives a person access to all these services and provisions.

Be it registration of birth or death, obtaining NOC for installing the mobile tower, street vending license, registration of dairy farm/Gaushalla, road cutting permission, permission for trade fair (Mela), sewerage connection by Housing Department. Or be it issuance of Income certificate, Character, Unemployment, Legal Heir, Dependency, SC/ ST/ OBC/ RBA/ EWS/ PSP/IB/ALC certificates by Tehsildar besides attestation of mutations by him all are provided over this single interface.

Moreover applications regarding obtaining of Marriage Assistance, financial assistance under Ladli Beti, and several pensions by the Social welfare department could now be accomplished from this digital platform.

The statistics of response received received on the platform reveals 128857 applications were received for above services. Out of these 115135 certificates already stands issued digitally with just 13722 applications under process.

The monitoring is done at each level to ensure all the services are delivered as per the timelines fixed under J&K Public Services Gaurantee Act (PSGA).

The interface is user-friendly as it has been created with an aim to make all Government services accessible to the common man at the click of a button and ensure efficiency, transparency, responsiveness and reliability of such services to realize the basic needs of the common man.

Citizens need to first register and apply for any service by filling an application form and will receive an output certificate/report as the service deliverables in the portal itself.

Marking a remarkable achievement in the digital journey of Jammu and Kashmir, e-Unnat provides a window to the government to get feedback from citizens on any subject related to service delivery, its quality for further improvement.

The platform is integrated with Rapid Assessment System (RAS) that gives users an opportunity to give their feedback about their experience of using the service.

Further the platform has been fully integrated with the national portal ‘Meri Pehchan’ for more fruitful access and availability. It has also been synchronosed with Digi Locker, UMANG app, SMS/e-Payment gateway for the overall comfort and ease of the users. It will usher in freedom from running to government offices and will provide strength to the dream of making JK fully digital.