Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, June 29: A gun battle erupted between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Wednesday.

The gunfight erupted a day ahead of the start of Amarnath Yatra from Kashmir.

Police said the encounter started at Nawapora, Mir Bazar in Kulgam during an anti-militancy operation which was launched by joint forces following an input about terrorist presence.

Police and security forces are on the job, a police spokesman said.

This is the second gunfight in Kulgam district in last three days. On June 27, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in Kulgam at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji village.