Employment Sept 19, 2020

VACANCY
A finance company requires Area Manager for its collections in Sunderbani – Nowshera- Kalakote sectors based either at Sunderbani or Nowshera. It is a senior level position, the requirement is of an experienced, qualified person willing to travel extensively in the specified areas for company’s collections. Preference for an ex-serviceman. Apply with full particulars testimonials & photographs.
United India Investments Pvt. Ltd. United House Moti Bazar, Jammu-180001
Contact No: 9419187143, 9596655567
Urgently Required for Industry
Accounts Executive : Male/Female- 3 to 5 year of Exp. Salary : 15 to 25 K
Clerical Executive : 1 to 2 years of Exp. in Computer. Salary upto 15 K
Data Entry Operator : +2 or Graduate
Fresher with Basic Computer knowing.
Salary : 8 K
90860-85474/8082585474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Business Opportunity
WORK FROM HOME, EARN EXTRA INCOME Any Qualification/Exp. Training provided! FOR ONLINE PRESENTATION, Call/SMS
YUSUF AHMED: 9871955884
POOJA JOSHI: 9560288844
Wanted
One office female having the knowledge of Busy & Office work.
Qualification – 10+2
Salary 9000+
Timing- 9.30 AM – 6.30 PM
Interview on 20/9/20 Sunday
at S. S Agencies
1055 Sec 8 Nanak Nagar
Sanjay Chowk Shastri Nagar Jmu
9419195412/9149452993
Urgent Requirement
1. Office Coordinator for a Recruitment Consultancy Firm
The candidate would be required to coordinate with clients and candidate for recruitment / job opportunities
Job location – Bhagwati Nagar
Timing – 9 AM till 6 PM
Interested candidates may e-mail there CV on jobs@aatishmanagement.in or call on 9990011643
AYAAN EDU SKILLS AND TRAINING PVT LTD
REQUIRED FACULITIES
COMPUTER FACULTY: – Excellent Teacher for Business Computer Application & Tally (Minimum 3 Years Experience in Edu. Industry)
FACULTY: – Excellent Teacher for Tally ERP-9, BUSY, Business Accounting, GST, Direct Tax & Advance Accounts (CA Qualified or Pursing, M.COM)
(Salary Negotiable) Interested Candidates Mail Resume at:-
ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact: – 9682352734, 7006639382
AYAAN EDU SKILLS AND TRAINING PVT LTD
COUNSELOR REQUIRED 2 (FEMALE)
Graduate or Post Graduate with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Year Experience in Counseling. (Salary Negotiable)
Interested Candidates Mail Resume at:-
ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact- 9682352734, 7006639382
WORK PERMITS MALTA
Vacancies for All Professions Must Speak English, Initial Contract 1yr, Online Interview Last Date
30 Sept, 2020
MASTER TOURS TRAVELS
27 – A / C, Gandhi Nagar
(Opp Women College)
9419192457, 8717057771
Required
Peon
Age: 35 above
Shastri Nagar
Contact No: 9070230843
RM Traders
Mohalla Paharian
Wants (Gents Shoes) Saleman experienced and Needs another Lady Accountant.
Contact No: 9697022590
Urgently Required for Industry
Female: 1
Qualification: B.Com, BBA, preference will be given to candidate with knowledge of Busy Accounting Software.
Salary : 10k
Call for appointment for interview on 21st September.
Address:
20, Industrial Estate, Digiana – 180010
Mobile: 9419797008
Email: aluplexsystems@gmail.com
