Employment Nov 23, 2021

Urgent Required
2 Male- workers as CCTV installation + Comp. Networking, EPBAX & IT related work.
Fresher also apply
1 female- work as reception
R. Technologies
7889335697
Near High Court Chowk Opp. Power House Janipur, Jammu.
Required
Accountant – 1
Computer Operator – 1
For wholesale
Hardware Store
Near Revenue Complex,
Gol Gujral
Contact : 94191 02770
KNPC PROJECT (KUWAIT)
S/No. Designation Salary
1 SAFETY OFFICER 800-1000 USD
2 GENERAL FOREMAN 700-900 USD
3 CABLE JOINTER 350-450 USD
4 ELCTRICIAN 350-400 USD
5 H.E ELECTRICIAN 350-400 USD
6 TECHNICIAN (INSTRUMENT) 350-400 USD
7 H.E. TECHNICIAN (INSTRUMENT) 350-400 USD
8 HELPER 280-300 USD
CONTACT : 8899309527
VACANCY
1) Data Entry Operator (Male)
2) Security Guard/Gate Keeper (Male)
3) Floor Supervisor for Workshop (Male)
4) Data Entry for Busy Accounting (Female).
Contact:
Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu
#7889472475, 9596828549
sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
REQUIRED
Female Office Cordinator in
EDUCATION CONSULTANCY
Khalsa Chowk , Nanak Nagar
Jammu
Contact Us.
illuminateeducationsolutions@gmail.com
7051140024, 9682507515
JOB OPENING FOR
INTERNATIONAL BPO IN JAMMU
Required Qualified candidates for lead generation of on Australian process
International BPO experience will be preferred
Freshers are also Welcome
Eligibility : 10+2 to Graduation PG
Salary – 12 K to 20 K+incentives
Communication Skill: Good Communication in English required
Contact : 9871827949, 7889793590, 9906588650
Contact timing 11 AM to 5 PM
job job job
A Govt Registered firm requires 80 Boys/Girls for office Staff in Jammu and other office
In Jammu and Kashmir UT.
Note : Freshers can also apply
Qualification 10th-12th Graduation and above.
Income : 10,000 to 18000 P/M
(As per Company Rules)
So come with you Biodata at Max Life Care Centre
824A/ Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
near Bata Showroom
Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081
Required Staff
Required Staff for Pizza in Jammu
Pizza Maker/Order Taker 10nos
Delivery Staff 20 nos
Driving License, Pan Card is must
CTC 14000 + incentives
Contact: 8968696492, 9797495918, 9796243311
REQUIRED
1. Delivery boy. (salary 7000/-)
(Qualification:- 10th)
2. SALES EXECUTIVE(Salary 10000/-)
(Qualification:- 10+2)
(Working timing 9.45 a.m to 6.30 p.m)
(Office at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.)
Contact.
6005135905,9419008765
Wanted
Wanted for a business house in Kachi Chhawni.
Computer Female computer Operator – 1 post
Driver – 1 post
Salary Negotiable
Contact
9419112402, 7006345006
URGENT REQUIREMENT
CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD
(Options Abroad)
Requires dynamic, Computer Operating skills, females with
pleasing personality
1. Visa executives
2. IELTS Trainers(full time)
Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR,
Above Kumar and Kumar Sports
JAMMU
Urgent required faculty
A. Physics..Mathematics, Chemistry,
Biology, English, Commerce, History,
Geography, Political Science,
Education, Hindi, Urdu,
Upto 10th all subject.
Shine Tutorial Exchange road near sp Smart School Jammu
Mob 7889747922, 7889410585..
REQUIREMENT
STAFF
Tandoori Cheff 2 No.
Indian Cheff 2 No.
Helper – 2 No.
Dish Washer- 1 No.
M No. 84920-36555
Required
Medical representative -10
Qualifications:- Graduate/MBA
Convenience must.
Salary will be negotiable
Computer Operator cum counsellor, Graduate/MBA
Contact at :- THUMBSS GREEN MEDI AID, 669/C SAINIK COLONY JAMMU
7051113194/7006521646
EMAIL ID:- thumbssgreen@gmail.com
COUNSELSUTRA NOW IN JAMMU
Good news for students. Contact for 1:1 Session for Career Counselling and stream selection through Psychometric test with our experts.
Address : 14/5A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Contact :
9622177288
11 am to 5 pm
Needed a Professional
Candidate with atleast 4-5 year of work experience for a highly reputed laminate company, Handsome salary will be offered.
9419204472
Editorial
Complete the school building in Wadipora
Higher Education must match with the latest