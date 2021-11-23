Employment Nov 23, 2021

Urgent Required

2 Male- workers as CCTV installation + Comp. Networking, EPBAX & IT related work.

Fresher also apply

1 female- work as reception

R. Technologies

7889335697

Near High Court Chowk Opp. Power House Janipur, Jammu.

Required

Accountant – 1

Computer Operator – 1

For wholesale

Hardware Store

Near Revenue Complex,

Gol Gujral

Contact : 94191 02770

KNPC PROJECT (KUWAIT)

S/No. Designation Salary

1 SAFETY OFFICER 800-1000 USD

2 GENERAL FOREMAN 700-900 USD

3 CABLE JOINTER 350-450 USD

4 ELCTRICIAN 350-400 USD

5 H.E ELECTRICIAN 350-400 USD

6 TECHNICIAN (INSTRUMENT) 350-400 USD

7 H.E. TECHNICIAN (INSTRUMENT) 350-400 USD

8 HELPER 280-300 USD

CONTACT : 8899309527

VACANCY

1) Data Entry Operator (Male)

2) Security Guard/Gate Keeper (Male)

3) Floor Supervisor for Workshop (Male)

4) Data Entry for Busy Accounting (Female).

Contact:

Royal Enfield, New Plot, Jammu

#7889472475, 9596828549

sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

REQUIRED

Female Office Cordinator in

EDUCATION CONSULTANCY

Khalsa Chowk , Nanak Nagar

Jammu

Contact Us.

illuminateeducationsolutions@gmail.com

7051140024, 9682507515

JOB OPENING FOR

INTERNATIONAL BPO IN JAMMU

Required Qualified candidates for lead generation of on Australian process

International BPO experience will be preferred

Freshers are also Welcome

Eligibility : 10+2 to Graduation PG

Salary – 12 K to 20 K+incentives

Communication Skill: Good Communication in English required

Contact : 9871827949, 7889793590, 9906588650

Contact timing 11 AM to 5 PM

job job job

A Govt Registered firm requires 80 Boys/Girls for office Staff in Jammu and other office

In Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Note : Freshers can also apply

Qualification 10th-12th Graduation and above.

Income : 10,000 to 18000 P/M

(As per Company Rules)

So come with you Biodata at Max Life Care Centre

824A/ Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

near Bata Showroom

Contact No. 9906029039, 9796256081

Required Staff

Required Staff for Pizza in Jammu

Pizza Maker/Order Taker 10nos

Delivery Staff 20 nos

Driving License, Pan Card is must

CTC 14000 + incentives

Contact: 8968696492, 9797495918, 9796243311

REQUIRED

1. Delivery boy. (salary 7000/-)

(Qualification:- 10th)

2. SALES EXECUTIVE(Salary 10000/-)

(Qualification:- 10+2)

(Working timing 9.45 a.m to 6.30 p.m)

(Office at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.)

Contact.

6005135905,9419008765

Wanted

Wanted for a business house in Kachi Chhawni.

Computer Female computer Operator – 1 post

Driver – 1 post

Salary Negotiable

Contact

9419112402, 7006345006

URGENT REQUIREMENT

CANAM CONSULTANTS LTD

(Options Abroad)

Requires dynamic, Computer Operating skills, females with

pleasing personality

1. Visa executives

2. IELTS Trainers(full time)

Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR,

Above Kumar and Kumar Sports

JAMMU

Urgent required faculty

A. Physics..Mathematics, Chemistry,

Biology, English, Commerce, History,

Geography, Political Science,

Education, Hindi, Urdu,

Upto 10th all subject.

Shine Tutorial Exchange road near sp Smart School Jammu

Mob 7889747922, 7889410585..

REQUIREMENT

STAFF

Tandoori Cheff 2 No.

Indian Cheff 2 No.

Helper – 2 No.

Dish Washer- 1 No.

M No. 84920-36555

Required

Medical representative -10

Qualifications:- Graduate/MBA

Convenience must.

Salary will be negotiable

Computer Operator cum counsellor, Graduate/MBA

Contact at :- THUMBSS GREEN MEDI AID, 669/C SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

7051113194/7006521646

EMAIL ID:- thumbssgreen@gmail.com

COUNSELSUTRA NOW IN JAMMU

Good news for students. Contact for 1:1 Session for Career Counselling and stream selection through Psychometric test with our experts.

Address : 14/5A, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Contact :

9622177288

11 am to 5 pm

Needed a Professional

Candidate with atleast 4-5 year of work experience for a highly reputed laminate company, Handsome salary will be offered.

9419204472