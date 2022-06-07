Employment June 7, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Experienced Sales Executives

for generic marketing in

Pharmaceuticals

Contact No.

9999421629

Driver Required

Driver required for four wheeler vehicle commercial driver from Bakshi Nagar or Near By Area.

Contact : 9622338333

WANTED

Wanted a full time account with 3-5 years of experience, Salary ` 10,000-12,000/-

Please contact :-

Shanker general store

Old Hospital Road Jammu.

9797372448

REQUIRED DRIVERS’

Immediately Required 2 Drivers’for Reputed Driving school Gandhinagar Jammu

Having a Valid Driving Licence

Call 7006949691

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Female Counsellor /Coordinator Required For a reputed coaching centre

(Experience/Fresher)

Salary – Best in industry

For Interview call

8493997300, 9796736420

JOIN LIC OF INDIA

Become an LIC Agent

PART TIME OR FULL TIME

Work for India,s largest govt. Insurance Co. Other Benefits

Get fixed monthly Stipend and unlimited income.

Flexible Work Timings.

No age limit.

Be your own boss.

For more details contact.

6006124590, 9419182946

Job Opportunity

Sales Representative

(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience, Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)

Job Location: Jammu

Salary : Rs 14000 p.m.

Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5 pm

Contact: 9419200777

Job Vacancy

Autocadd Software

Operator

Godrej interio

Gangyal, Jammu

Contact : 8899700777

nfc@live.in

Job opportunity

A Govt Registered firm requires 56 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & Kashmir UT.

Income- 10,000 to 15000 (As per Co. rule)

Qualification – 10th, 12th Graduation & above.

Interested candidates can come alongwith their biodata at

“Max Life Care Centre”,

824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact No. 9796256081, 9906029039

Note : Freshers can also apply

JOBS

MARKETING EXECUTIVES

(Male/Female)

(min. experience of 2 years)

Min Qualf: BSc. MSc.

at

NIDAAN DIAGNOSTICS

GANDHINAGAR, JAMMU.

WhatsApp : 8899301300

Email: ndcgnr@gmail.com

Urgently required

M.Sc Teacher Required For

Entrance Level Coaching Centre

Salary Min Rs 30K+F+A

Academic Head/Adm (Female)

Qual: M.Sc

Sal Min Rs 30K+F+A

All Posting Outside Jammu

Call Us At : 7889935683

Urgently required

An Accountant for Construction

Company at LEH

Duties : Keeping Account Books and Systems upto date, Recording payments & disbursements, Recording & categorizing expenses and prepare labour muster rolls:

With well knowledge about Excel

Salary : Negotiable

Interested Candidates can Contact on 7298044557

Address : 90 A/D, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu