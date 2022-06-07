Employment June 7, 2022

URGENTLY REQUIRED
Experienced Sales Executives
for generic marketing in
Pharmaceuticals
Contact No.
9999421629
Driver Required
Driver required for four wheeler vehicle commercial driver from Bakshi Nagar or Near By Area.
Contact : 9622338333
WANTED
Wanted a full time account with 3-5 years of experience, Salary ` 10,000-12,000/-
Please contact :-
Shanker general store
Old Hospital Road Jammu.
9797372448
REQUIRED DRIVERS’
Immediately Required 2 Drivers’for Reputed Driving school Gandhinagar Jammu
Having a Valid Driving Licence
Call 7006949691
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Female Counsellor /Coordinator Required For a reputed coaching centre
(Experience/Fresher)
Salary – Best in industry
For Interview call
8493997300, 9796736420
JOIN LIC OF INDIA
Become an LIC Agent
PART TIME OR FULL TIME
Work for India,s largest govt. Insurance Co. Other Benefits
Get fixed monthly Stipend and unlimited income.
Flexible Work Timings.
No age limit.
Be your own boss.
For more details contact.
6006124590, 9419182946
Job Opportunity
Sales Representative
(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience, Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)
Job Location: Jammu
Salary : Rs 14000 p.m.
Interview Call Timing : 10 am – 5 pm
Contact: 9419200777
Job Vacancy
Autocadd Software
Operator
Godrej interio
Gangyal, Jammu
Contact : 8899700777
nfc@live.in
Job opportunity
A Govt Registered firm requires 56 Boys/Girls for office staff in Jammu & Kashmir UT.
Income- 10,000 to 15000 (As per Co. rule)
Qualification – 10th, 12th Graduation & above.
Interested candidates can come alongwith their biodata at
“Max Life Care Centre”,
824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact No. 9796256081, 9906029039
Note : Freshers can also apply
JOBS
MARKETING EXECUTIVES
(Male/Female)
(min. experience of 2 years)
Min Qualf: BSc. MSc.
at
NIDAAN DIAGNOSTICS
GANDHINAGAR, JAMMU.
WhatsApp : 8899301300
Email: ndcgnr@gmail.com
Urgently required
M.Sc Teacher Required For
Entrance Level Coaching Centre
Salary Min Rs 30K+F+A
Academic Head/Adm (Female)
Qual: M.Sc
Sal Min Rs 30K+F+A
All Posting Outside Jammu
Call Us At : 7889935683
Urgently required
An Accountant for Construction
Company at LEH
Duties : Keeping Account Books and Systems upto date, Recording payments & disbursements, Recording & categorizing expenses and prepare labour muster rolls:
With well knowledge about Excel
Salary : Negotiable
Interested Candidates can Contact on 7298044557
Address : 90 A/D, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu