Mainly clear weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours: MeT

JAMMU, June 7: Weather remained mainly clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast the same for Tuesday with likelihood of sky turning partly cloudy towards the afternoon.

“Mainly clear sky is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours with possibility of turning partly cloudy towards the afternoon”, an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu had 27.6, Katra 25.3, Batote 18.8, Banihal and Bhaderwah 15 degrees each as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar recorded 15.5, Pahalgam 7.8 and Gulmarg 9.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh clocked 5.5, Leh 10.8 and Kargil 10.4 degrees as the night’s lowest temperature. (Agencies)