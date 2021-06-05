Employment June 5, 2021

Urgently Required
Company dealing will Cold Drinks Energy Drinks and Stockist Distributor for Jammu and Kashmir & Leh. Intereted financialy sound parties may
Contact on 9667220969, 8826418999
Also Req Field Staff M/F
AT HOME NURSING CARE
SERVICES AVAILABLE
* DAY SHIFT/ NIGHT SHIFT
* 24 X7
* cOMPETITIVE CHARGES
* BEST TERMS & CONDITION
* DIFFERENT LEVELS OF CARE
CONTACT 8715866444
Medivista Healthcare
5 Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
“VACCANCIES’’
“URGENT REQUIREMENT’’
Aeon Infratel Pvt Ltd (Construction Co.) invites application for following posts :-
(1) Reception cum Data Entry Operator
(2) Accountant having knowledge of Busy Software & GST etc.
Email:- aeon.infratel@gmail.com
Contact No.
7780857715
9797979790
Required
beauticians-8
For Yes Madam-
At Home Salon Jammu
Salary – 10,000/- Plus incentives
Knowledge of Rica Waxing must.
Contact
9682334087
Job Job Job
Urgently Required
– 5 Persons for spices Manufacturing Plant
– Accountant
– Graphic Designer having good knowledge
Note: Freshers can also Apply.
Salary – 5000 to 10000 + Food and Accomodation
Contact No: 7006899806, 9682534673
Location: Chowadhi, Sainik Colony, Jammu
REQUIRED URGENTLY
A well reputed company dealing with Atta Maida, Dal Pulses etc. based at Patna required C&F & Distributor for Jammu & Kashmir & Leh interested financially sound parties having good infrastructure may contact on 9999679598, 9308487075.
Also req. ASM/SO, M/F