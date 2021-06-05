Another Covid death in Ladakh, 122 new cases

LEH: Ladakh recorded 122 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 19,076, while the death toll rose to 194 with one more person succumbing to the infection, officials said on Saturday.

The fresh fatality linked to COVID-19 was reported from Leh. With this, the district has so far accounted for 140 coronavirus-related deaths, followed by 54 in Kargil district, the officials said.

Leh district recorded 115 of the new cases while the remaining seven were registered in Kargil district. The number of active cases in the Union Territory now stands at 1,354 1153 in Leh and 201 in Kargil.

A total of 272 Covid patients 251 in Leh and 21 in Kargil were discharged after recovering, bringing the recovery count to 17,528, the officials said.

They said the Leh district administration inspected 16 hotels in the town on Friday and found two tourists with RAT report instead of the mandatory RT-PCR report.

The team took action against them and imposed a fine, they said, adding both the tourists were placed in quarantine in a hotel for a week.

Meanwhile, the officials said Leh district has achieved 100 per cent in administering the first dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers, 60 plus, 45-59 with comorbidities and 45-59 age groups.

Similarly,it has administered approximately 47.5 per cent of the second dose to the same population, the officials said.

They said 98.67 per cent people between the 18-44 age category have also received the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.