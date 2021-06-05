Five killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN: Five people were killed on Saturday when a cab skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir”s Ramban district, officials said.

The SUV was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and the accident took place near Digdol around 9.45 am when its driver lost control over the vehicle, the officials said.

Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) P D Nitya said rescuers, including police, Army and local volunteers, swung into action soon after the vehicle rolled down over 500 feet from the highway into Bishlari stream.

Five people, including a woman, were found dead on the spot and one another was rescued in a critical condition, she said.

The injured person has been rushed to District Hospital for treatment, SSP added.