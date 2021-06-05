Facebook suspends Donald Trump’s accounts for two years

WASHINGTON [US]: Facebook on Friday suspended former US President Donald Trump’s accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.

The information about the suspension was shared by Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Vice-President of global affairs in a blog post.

“We are today announcing new enforcement protocols to be applied in Exceptional cases such as this, and we are confirming the time-bound penalty consistent with those protocols which we are applying to Mr Trump’s accounts. Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year,” read Clegg’s Facebook post.

Last month, the Oversight Board upheld Facebook’s suspension of former US President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following his praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol on January 6.

Reacting to the suspension, Trump said that next time he will not organise dinners for social-media tech giants.

“Next time, I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!”, read the statement of Trump.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post at the time that “the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

The company has also suspended his account on Instagram, which Facebook owns.

Twitter, by contrast, has permanently banned Trump from its service and there is no trace of his account there.

Earlier, Trump’s communication platform, a blog called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” was shut down in less than one month after its launch. (AGENCY)