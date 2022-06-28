Employment June 28, 2022

JOBs @ BANK
RM/DM: Relationship Manager/Deputy Manager.
Salary : 20k-40k/M
Qualification: Graduation MIN.
Age Bar: 20-28 YEARS
Job Locations: Jammu -8 Nos., Samba – 3 Nos., Akhnoor, Reasi, Ramban, R S Pura, Katra, Nagrota, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Pathwal, Banihal, Anantnag, Srinagar, etc..
quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
7889846668, 8082690482, 7006223526
Required Staff for supermarket
Located at Sainik Colony
1. Floor boy 2 No.
2. Store Manager/ Cashier 2 No.
3. Delivery boy 2 No.
Salary as per Industry Standard
Experienced Persons will be preferred.
Contact : 9718342766
CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL
CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email:- crescentpublicschoolchakb@gmail.com
Contact :- 0191-2535337, 8803760080
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Vice- Principal : Post Graduate with B.Ed dynamic, energetic, highly motivated and professional Experience 4-5 years
Computer Teacher:- Relevant Degree
PTI Teacher : Relevant Degree
Visit at Janipur branch on all working days from 10 am-1 pm with your resume and two colored photos
Urgently Required for samba ex-serviCemen/10th pass
1. Guard (Ex-Serviceman)
Salary – 8 Hrs / 26 Days = 12,500/-
2. Guard Cum Driver (Civilian)
Salary – 8 Hrs/ 26 Days – 10,800/-
3. Guard Cum Computer Operator (Civilian) Salary – 8 Hrs / 26 Days – 10,800/-
4. Lady Guard (Day Duty Only)
Salary – 8 Hrs / 26 Days – 10,800/-
For Joining, Please Contact
G4S Secure Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.
1st Floor Gurmukh Complex, Near SBI National Highway, Kaluchak, Jammu J&K
Mb. No.: 9596795180, 9596795187, 9070189895
REQUIRED
Required Salesman/helper for footwear Showroom at Apsra Road Gandhi Nagar Jammu- Freshers can also apply
Salary – 8000-12000+ Incentives
Contact 9419183679
NEW ERA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Raipur Satwari, Jammu Cantt
Staff Required
1. M.Com+B.Ed -01 post (05 years experience)
2. Primary/Pre-Pry Teachers- 02 posts
3. PTI-B.P.Ed- 01 post
Contact with resume and qualification
documents between 10 AM to 1 PM
E-mail at-
newerapublichrsecs@gmail.com
Principal (9086084301)
REQUIRED
Well qualified and experienced candidate is required for the post of Principal in KIDS DREAM PUBLIC SCHOOL AKHNOOR.
Only female candidates may apply. Candidates may send their resume to the what’s app number 9205400128 or mail to abrol.dn@gmail.com before 02/07/2022
Minimum qualification
Graduate, B.Ed
Required
Looking for committed and hard working candidate for shakes, mocktails and ice cream business located near Shastri Nagar, experienced candidates will be preferred
Contact on 9419117712
Required
A cook at Channi Himmat
Ph 9419253416
Female attendant/helper for old lady at Rehari Ph.9419138805