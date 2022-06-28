Employment June 28, 2022

JOBs @ BANK

RM/DM: Relationship Manager/Deputy Manager.

Salary : 20k-40k/M

Qualification: Graduation MIN.

Age Bar: 20-28 YEARS

Job Locations: Jammu -8 Nos., Samba – 3 Nos., Akhnoor, Reasi, Ramban, R S Pura, Katra, Nagrota, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, Pathwal, Banihal, Anantnag, Srinagar, etc..

quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

7889846668, 8082690482, 7006223526

Required Staff for supermarket

Located at Sainik Colony

1. Floor boy 2 No.

2. Store Manager/ Cashier 2 No.

3. Delivery boy 2 No.

Salary as per Industry Standard

Experienced Persons will be preferred.

Contact : 9718342766

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU

Email:- crescentpublicschoolchakb@gmail.com

Contact :- 0191-2535337, 8803760080

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Vice- Principal : Post Graduate with B.Ed dynamic, energetic, highly motivated and professional Experience 4-5 years

Computer Teacher:- Relevant Degree

PTI Teacher : Relevant Degree

Visit at Janipur branch on all working days from 10 am-1 pm with your resume and two colored photos

Urgently Required for samba ex-serviCemen/10th pass

1. Guard (Ex-Serviceman)

Salary – 8 Hrs / 26 Days = 12,500/-

2. Guard Cum Driver (Civilian)

Salary – 8 Hrs/ 26 Days – 10,800/-

3. Guard Cum Computer Operator (Civilian) Salary – 8 Hrs / 26 Days – 10,800/-

4. Lady Guard (Day Duty Only)

Salary – 8 Hrs / 26 Days – 10,800/-

For Joining, Please Contact

G4S Secure Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd.

1st Floor Gurmukh Complex, Near SBI National Highway, Kaluchak, Jammu J&K

Mb. No.: 9596795180, 9596795187, 9070189895

REQUIRED

Required Salesman/helper for footwear Showroom at Apsra Road Gandhi Nagar Jammu- Freshers can also apply

Salary – 8000-12000+ Incentives

Contact 9419183679

NEW ERA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Raipur Satwari, Jammu Cantt

Staff Required

1. M.Com+B.Ed -01 post (05 years experience)

2. Primary/Pre-Pry Teachers- 02 posts

3. PTI-B.P.Ed- 01 post

Contact with resume and qualification

documents between 10 AM to 1 PM

E-mail at-

newerapublichrsecs@gmail.com

Principal (9086084301)

REQUIRED

Well qualified and experienced candidate is required for the post of Principal in KIDS DREAM PUBLIC SCHOOL AKHNOOR.

Only female candidates may apply. Candidates may send their resume to the what’s app number 9205400128 or mail to abrol.dn@gmail.com before 02/07/2022

Minimum qualification

Graduate, B.Ed

Required

Looking for committed and hard working candidate for shakes, mocktails and ice cream business located near Shastri Nagar, experienced candidates will be preferred

Contact on 9419117712

Required

A cook at Channi Himmat

Ph 9419253416

Female attendant/helper for old lady at Rehari Ph.9419138805